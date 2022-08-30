Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Knicks signing RJ Barrett to four-year contract extension

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    RJ Barrett's contract extension will start with the 2023-24 season.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — RJ Barrett has agreed to a contract extension with the New York Knicks, agent Bill Duffy said on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Barrett is entering his fourth season with the Knicks and has seen his scoring numbers climb in each of the last two years.

    He averaged 14.3 points as a rookie, then 17.6 points in 2020-21 and 20.0 points this past season.

    RJ BarrettRJ Barrett will make about $11 million this coming season.

    And he's done it all as a starter; Barrett has come off the bench in just one of his first 198 NBA regular season games.

    The 6-foot-6 wing out of Duke was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft.

      ESPN first reported the agreement, saying the four-year deal could be worth up to $120 million.

      He will make about $11 million this coming season, the last of his rookie deal, and the extension will start with the 2023-24 season.

