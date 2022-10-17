AD, Westbrook could see action for Lakers in opener vs Warriors

THE Los Angeles Lakers have not indicated the status of injured players for their season opener, but coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook could see action.

The Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Ham said Davis, who missed the preseason game against the Kings in Sacramento, will have “no restrictions, whatsoever” in the opener, according to Broderick Turner of the LA Times.

Westbrook is say to day with a hamstring issue but Ham said he could be available for the season opener.

Dennis Schroder, who sustained a right thumb injury in a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, will be evaluated ahead of the game.

Lonnie Walker IV, who also missed the game against the Kings due to an ankle injury, attended practice on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

