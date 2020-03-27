Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 27
    NBA

    Aaron Nesmith forgoes final two years at Vanderbilt to enter NBA Draft

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: ap

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

    Nesmith was one of the nation's most prolific scorers and 3-point shooters before injuring his right foot in January, knocking him out for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Charleston, South Carolina, averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

    Even though Nesmith played less than half the season, his 60 3-pointers ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference at the end of the regular season.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "I am so grateful for what life has brought me so far and I cannot wait for this next step in my journey," Nesmith said in a statement.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Nesmith thanked Vanderbilt's staff, his Vanderbilt teammates and his high school coaches.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: ap

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again