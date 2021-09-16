THE Philadelphia 76ers are now expecting Ben Simmons to report to training camp with no trade partner available for the All-Star, according to reports.

Simmons several weeks ago asked to be traded but the Sixers are unable to get the deal it wants for the 25-year-old former top pick.

Training camp begins on Sept. 28.

Simmons could face hefty fines and the Sixers believe Simmons will report to camp, according to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times in Pennsylvania.

“Eventually he's going to show up. (The Sixers will) go from there,” Moore quoted a source.

Fans and critics placed a large part of the blame on Simmons as the Sixers collapsed in the playoffs, and recently told management he wants out.

Ben Simmons

PHOTO: AP

