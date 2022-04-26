Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Joel Embiid fined $15,000 for public criticism of game officials

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Joel Embiid and the Sixers win three straight but allow the Raptors to get back in the series.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined US$15,000 (around P780,000) for criticizing the officiating in Game Four of the 76ers' first-round playoff series against Toronto, the NBA announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

    For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, while Philadelphia was 21 for 25 as the Raptors avoided a four-game sweep.

    "I'm going to take my own advice and not complain about it," Embiid said. "If they want to give fouls or want to call really no fouls, we've got to really make them earn it and really be physical."

    Joel EmbiidJoel Embiid is playing despite a thumb injury.

    Embiid, suffering from an injured thumb on his right (shooting) hand, wore a brace and finished 7 for 16 for 21 points in 39 minutes.

    Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins also was fined $15,000 on Monday for criticizing the officiating in Saturday's Game 4 of the Grizzlies' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

