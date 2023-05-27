Here are 15 NBA teams that came close to overcoming 0-3 series deficit

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    A LIST of the 15 teams that forced at least a Game 6 in a best-of-seven NBA playoff series after dropping the first three games:

    1947 BAA Semifinals: Washington Capitols trailed Chicago Stags 3-0, lost in six.

    1949 BAA Finals: Washington Capitols trailed Minneapolis 3-0, lost in six.

    1951 NBA Finals: New York trailed Rochester Royals 3-0, lost in seven.

    1962 Western Division finals: Detroit trailed L.A. Lakers 3-0, lost in six.

    1994 Western Conference semifinals: Denver trailed Utah 3-0, lost in seven.

    1996 NBA Finals: Seattle trailed Chicago 3-0, lost in six.

    2000 Eastern Conference semifinals: Philadelphia trailed Indiana 3-0, lost in six.

    2003 Western Conference first round: Portland trailed Dallas 3-0, lost in seven.

    2007 Eastern Conference semifinals: Chicago trailed Detroit 3-0, lost in six.

    2010 Eastern Conference finals: Orlando trailed Boston 3-0, lost in six.

    2013 Eastern Conference first round: Boston trailed New York 3-0, lost in six.

    2013 Western Conference first round: Houston trailed Oklahoma City 3-0, lost in six.

    2015 Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee trailed Chicago 3-0, lost in six.

    2022 Eastern Conference first round: Toronto trailed Philadelphia 3-0, lost in six.

    2023 Eastern Conference finals: Boston trailed Miami 3-0, forced Game Six on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

