NBA vet Hamilton leads late Shige surge vs NeoPhoenix as Ravena hit by elbow

JORDAN Hamilton's late explosion burned San-En NeoPhoenix as the Shiga Lakestars took the 94-87 victory Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Ukaru-chan Arena.

The American import, who played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans, erupted for 18 points in the payoff period as the home side flipped the script after staring at a 53-45 deficit in the third quarter.

From a tight 75-73 affair, Hamilton buried three consecutive three-pointers to push Shiga to a commanding 84-76 lead with 5:44 remaining.

He drilled all five of his treys in the payoff period as he sizzled with his 34 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in the come-from-behind victory.

Angus Brandt added 19 points, seven boards, and three assists, while Masaya Karimata added 14 points and four assists to improve to an 18-32 card.

Thirdy Ravena tallied 14 points, three rebounds, and three steals, but had to check out with 1:28 left after receiving an inadvertent elbow from Hamilton on a screen.

Kyle Hunt topscored for the NeoPhoenix with 26 points, seven boards, and three steals, while Stevan Jelovac got 16 points and five boards in the defeat.

San-En fell to an 11-41 slate as it suffered its seventh straight loss.

The two teams clash anew on Sunday as the NeoPhoenix wraps up this two-game roadtrip.