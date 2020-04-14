NBA playoffs, 'PBA no-harm, no foul' no match to the physicality of this game

BASKETBALL purists hark about the days of the Detroit Pistons bad boys and Larry Bird's Celtics when stressing how tough and physical the NBA was back in the old days.

On in a more local setting, fans who witness the physicality in today's PBA - the kind dished off by the Abuevas and Belgas - insist it is child's play compared to the league's 'no-harm, no-foul' days when the Vic 'Rambo' Sanchezes, Tembong Melencios, and Rudy Distritos roamed the floor.

But whatever your opinion is, we're sure you'll agree that the physicality in those days is nothing compared to the lockdown defense you'll see in this video that is currently going viral on Facebook.

Continue reading below ↓

The game was so physical it got the attention of sportswriter and Pacific Rims author Rafe Bartholomew, who, judging from what he saw in a condensed version of this video, surmised that it was played in a neighborhood court somewhere in Masbate or Sorsogon.

But he's sure of one thing.

"I thought I was watching the Old Big East," he tweeted.

Continue reading below ↓

If not for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NBA should've been approaching the playoffs by now. But with no basketball to watch while on home quarantine, let's make do with this one.

It's the closest we'll see to NBA playoff basketball. For now.