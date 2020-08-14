Rise and fall of NBA stars in the ill-fated 'Last Home Stand' event

BUMMER at the Big Dome should be a more apt description for the 'Last Home Stand' event six years back.

What was supposed to be the final tuneup game for the Gilas Pilipinas team bound for the 2014 Fiba World Cup against a select group of NBA superstars ended in disaster, reduced into an expensive practice session by a threat of sanctions from the US league.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

More than half a decade removed from the debacle, our readers seem to still have great recollection of that fateful night as they watched a glorified practice session.

Spin.ph takes this chance to look back at where those NBA stars are now since that mess in 2014.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Blake Griffin

Then-playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin was one of the headliners when PLDT chairman and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Manny V. Pangilinan announced the event on June 25.

After all, the 2011 Slam Dunk Champion and Rookie of the Year was coming off his third All-NBA Second Team nod in 2014 and finished third in the MVP voting after steering the Clippers to the Western Conference semifinals.

Griffin, however, did not make the trip at all, citing personal reasons as his video package was loudly met with boos inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum. He has never travelled to the Philippines since.

He did face injury-plagued seasons a year after and in 2018, Griffin was shipped to Detroit.

With the Pistons, the 6-foot-9 forward made his sixth All-Star Game and second All-NBA Third Team nod in 2019, where he posted a career-best 24.5 points, to go with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists as they made the Playoffs.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Damian Lillard

Lillard was on a high in 2014 as he made his first All-Star Game.

In lieu of the big names, the Portland star showed up in Manila as one of the 12 players who came to the country for the event. He, however, announced his pullout hours before the start of the event.

Continue reading below ↓

Since then, his career has just been on an ascent, helping the Trail Blazers make the playoffs and went to as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

Lillard has also established himself as a bonafide star, making the All-NBA First Team in 2018.

Aside from basketball, Dame Time also released three albums under his rapper name Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Lillard did come to the Philippines in 2016 for a promotional tour.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Continue reading below ↓

DeMar DeRozan

Like Lillard, DeRozan also made his first All-Star appearance in 2014 when the Toronto guard was announced as one of the first names who will fly to Manila.

Before the 'Last Home Stand,' he has already visited the country with Wesley Johnson for NBA 3x in July 2014.

DeRozan continued to be a key piece in the Raptors' playoff aspirations in the years to come, but was traded to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard in 2018.

He does have a soft spot for the country as he has two daughters with his Fil-Am ex-fiance Kiara Morrison.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Paul Pierce

Pierce, 36 at that time and just finished his lone season in Brooklyn, completed the quartet who were announced for the exhibition game.

But he no longer made it to the Philippines, announcing his pullout on July 15.

Pierce signed with Washington the following season and helped the Wizards make it to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

He played his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and signed a ceremonial contract with his longtime home Boston Celtics when he retired in 2017.

Now 42, he works as an analyst for ESPN.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Continue reading below ↓

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard was one of the league's brightest upstarts in 2014, helping the San Antonio Spurs capture the NBA championship and was named as the Finals MVP.

The timid defensive lynchpin was announced in the unveiling of the second batch of players on July 1.

In true Kawhi fashion, he made the trip with little fanfare and gamely participated in the training session.

He stayed with the Spurs until 2018, when he was traded to Toronto for DeRozan. That move worked wonders for the Raptors as Leonard steered them to their first NBA title in 2019, where he was once again hailed as the Finals MVP.

After the championship run, Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2019-20 NBA season.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Kyle Lowry

Lowry had just wrapped up his second season with Toronto when he came to Manila.

Awkward as his experience was, his star just went on an ascent from there. He was one of the league's top point guards as he made six consecutive All-Star apprearances from 2015 to 2020.

But his most successful season came in 2019 when the Raptors, led by Leonard, won the NBA championship.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Nick Johnson

Johnson was Houston's second-round selection in the 2014 NBA Draft when he was announced for the Philippine trip alongside Leonard and Lowry.

The Arizona point guard, however, did not join the delegation.

He only lasted a season with the Rockets before being loaned to Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA D-League, where he spent his next seasons with the Austin Spurs and the Wisconsin Herd.

Johnson also took his act overseas, playing for German club Bayern Munich in 2016-17, French side Nanterre 92 in 2019, and currently, for Turk Telecom in Turkey.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Paul George

George was announced as the next big name on July 14 as the Indiana forward was coming off a promising season where the Pacers made Lebron James and the Miami Heat sweat in six games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

He backed out at the last minute for personal reasons.

George, suffered a freak right leg injury during a USA Basketball scrimmage that forced him to miss the succeeding season.

Before making his comeback in 2015, he visited the country for a promotional tour.

George played two more seasons in Indiana before he was traded to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in 2017. Teaming up with Russell Westbrook, the Thunder made two playoffs appearances, although both ended in first-round exits.

He soon teamed up with Leonard in the Los Angeles Clippers starting in the 2019-20 season.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

James Harden

Harden was the lone returnee from the 2011 delegation, although this experience was a more forgettable one.

The 2014 trip was already his fourth time in the country and by that time, he was unquestionably the top dog in Houston.

Since then, Harden has made eight All-Star Games, five All-NBA First Team selections, won the scoring title thrice, and most importantly, the 2018 NBA MVP award.

All the while, he has kept the Rockets as one of the most feisty contenders in the West as they made the Conference Finals in 2018.

Harden did come to the Philippines once more in 2019 for a promotional tour.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Continue reading below ↓

Tyson Chandler

Chandler was one of the three names unveiled on July 15 and the 2012 Defensive Player of the Year was coming off his third year in New York.

A month before the trip, the Knicks traded the 7-foot center to Dallas where he spent the next year.

Phoenix locked up Chandler in the following offseason, playing for the next three years with the Suns before he was bought out in 2018. He spent the next season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and is now with the Houston Rockets.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Brandon Jennings

Jennings completed the trio for the July 15 announcement as he was then finishing his first season with Detroit. He played with the Pistons until February 2016 when he was shipped to Orlando, bouncing around the league with stops in New York and Washington.

Jennings spent a little over four months in China with Shanxi Brave Dragons before making an NBA comeback, first with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League and later with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018.

He has since had stops in Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia and KK Igokea in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Continue reading below ↓

Matt Barnes

Barnes was a last-minute replacement following the pullouts of Griffin and George and made the trip to the country in 2014.

The hard-nosed 34-year-old was fresh off his second season with the Los Angeles Clippers when he came to cover for his then-teammate Griffin.

He played one more year with the squad before continuing his journeyman career with Memphis and Sacramento, until his late-season signing with Golden State in 2017. He did win his only NBA championship with the Warriors and called it a career in December, wrapping up his 14-year NBA career.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Terrence Ross

Ross was a late addition to the delegation as the Toronto swingman joined the Philippine trip with his teammates Lowry and DeRozan.

He spent three more seasons with the Raptors before being traded to Orlando in 2017. He remains an integral part of the Magic squad to this day.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Ed Davis

Davis was also a late attendee for the disastrous trip as he just finished his lone year with Memphis.

He has since bounced around the NBA, having stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as Portland, Brooklyn, and Utah.

PHOTO: AP

John Lucas II

Lucas had one of the toughest jobs in that disastrous night at the Big Dome as the skills coach tried his best to conduct a training session involving Gilas Pilipinas and the NBA superstars.

Continue reading below ↓

The top pick of the 1976 NBA Draft was already a skills coach then, but nothing prepared him for an angry mob at the Big Dome that felt they just got ripped off.

Since 2016, Lucas was hired by the Houston Rockets to be a player development coach, a job title he still holds today.