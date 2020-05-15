Kai Sotto to get NBA-level training in G League, says Abdur-Rahim

IF you think Kai Sotto is already good, wait ‘till he begins training in preparation for the NBA G League.

NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said Filipino fans can expect to see an even better Sotto in the pathway program that prides itself in providing NBA-quality training for players aiming to make it to the big league.

The former Ateneo Blue Eaglet on Thursday agreed to become part of the NBA G League select program, the only international player so far to join top high school prospects like Fil-Am Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, and Jaishen Nix.

For Abdur-Rahim, being part of the NBA G League will bring Sotto even closer to becoming the first Filipino homegrown talent to play in the NBA.

“We have a track record of helping player development and having the best coaching, and best resource of development,” Abdur-Rahim said in a video conference call with Filipino reporters organized by NBA Philippines.

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

“What Filipino fans that follow Kai [can expect] will be NBA-level coaching. We will have a coaching staff of NBA-quality and NBA-level. We will be having training and health care and all aspects of helping players prepare for the NBA at a level that is NBA-quality.”

The former NBA player didn’t bare who will be the coaches that will be part of the select program, although reports indicated that former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell will be the head coach of the select team for the 2020-2021 season.

Prior to his decision to make the jump to the NBA G League, Sotto trained at The Skills Factory in Atlanta where he worked with renowned trainers including NBA player Chuck Person.

But Abdur-Rahim thinks that the level of training that Sotto will be getting in the G League is something he hasn’t seen before.

“This may be the first time Kai is anticipating this level of training. It’s going to be tremendous for him. Once he has this level of coaching and training everyday, this prospect will just take off,” said Abdur-Rahim.