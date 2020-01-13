Napa eyed to take over after CEU loses Pumaren to La Salle, Diouf to UP

AFTER losing Derrick Pumaren to La Salle, Centro Escolar University is looking to start anew and is eyeing Jeff Napa as its next coach.

Sources bared the Mendiola school is close to locking up the decorated mentor to take over the proud Scorpions program in time for the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Napa will have a lot of work to do once he assumes the post as he'll handle a CEU team which didn't just lose its head coach in Pumaren and the rest of his staff, but also Senegalese center Maodo Malick Diouf after he transferred to University of the Philippines.

The Scorpions made it to the finals of the first conference of the PBA D-League last season before sweeping their way to the NCRAA title and a semifinal finish in the UCBL.

Count on the former NU stalwart to make things happen at CEU. Napa led the NU Bullpups to three UAAP juniors title before taking his act to Letran.

Napa is concurrently a team consultant for the Letran Knights, as well as an assistant coach in NorthPort Batang Pier.