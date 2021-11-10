Nagoya stages fightback vs Hiroshima for back-to-back wins

NAGOYA Diamond Dolphins leaned on a superb 24-point fourth quarter eruption to win back-to-back games in the 2021-22 B.League season, turning back the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 82-76, Wednesday at Park Arena Komaki.

Coty Clarke got his game going and scored seven of his 14 points in the payoff period as Nagoya clamped down on Hiroshima and limited the visitors to just five points in the first eight minutes of the payoff period.

That allowed the Diamond Dolphins to turn the game from a 64-58 deficit after the third frame, and a close 68-67 deficit to a 77-69 advantage with 1:44 to play, with Scott Eatherton's dunk punctuating their 10-1 rally.

Clarke fired 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists for Nagoya, while Eatherton led the way with 18 points and six boards.

Yutaro Suda was also a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line for 14 points, six assists, and two rebounds to help the Diamond Dolphins rise to a 7-5 record.

Ray Parks came off the bench and contributed seven points, three boards, and two assists in 17 minutes of action.

Nagoya is seeking to stretch that streak to three when they visit SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya this weekend.

Thomas Kennedy carried Hiroshima (7-5) with 14 points and three boards to fall to its fourth straight defeat.

Greg Echenique, Nick Mayo, and Chris Jackson all scored 12 each in the Dragonflies defeat.

