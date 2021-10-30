Nagoya rips second tier Tokyo Z to advance in Emperor's Cup

BOBBY Ray Parks didn't have to make much impact as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins blew out the Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 93-58, on Saturday in the 97th Emperor's Cup at Kishiwada City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard only played 18 minutes and scored six points after making all of his three attempts, while also dishing out four assists, three rebounds, and two steals as the Diamond Dolphons progressed to the next round of the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Scott Eatherton had 21 points and six rebounds, as Yutaro Suda added 17 points and five boards in the 35-point victory.

Coty Clarke had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Yusuke Karino had 13 in a game where Nagoya unveiled its new import Worth Smith, who tabbed six points, four steals, two boards, and two assists in his debut.

The Diamond Dolphins took a 31-17 lead and was ahead, 57-30 at halftime.

Nagoya will be back in action on Sunday against the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Joshua Crawford paced Tokyo Z with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Juan Gomez de Liano sat the game out for the Earthfriends as he dealt with a quad injury.

