Nagoya gets breakthrough win as Ray Parks plays limited minutes

BOBBY Ray Parks played limited minutes as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins finally got their breakthrough win in the 2021-22 B.League season, beating erstwhile unbeaten Hiroshima Dragonflies, 87-77, on Sunday at Dolphin's Arena.

The Filipino import, who is still recovering from a calf strain, logged 11 minutes of play and attempted a shot just once, wounding up with one point, one rebound, one assist, and a steal as he largely sat on the bench in this game.

Still, Coty Clarke picked up the cudgels for Nagoya as he dropped 21 points on 3-of-7 shooting from downtown, to go with his seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals in Nagoya's first win after three losses to open the season.

His efforts proved pivotal for the Diamond Dolphins, who used a 16-4 assault capped by a Yutaro Suda three-pointer to turn a close 65-63 affair into an 81-67 advantage with 2:42 remaining.

Scott Eatherton contributed 17 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep along with six rebounds. National player Tenketsu Harimoto got 14 points built on three treys for Nagoya, which improved to a 1-3 win-loss record despite still missing the services of import Shane Whittington.

Takumi Saito also did his share with 12 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Suda got nine and four in the win.

Nagoya turns its attention to the Toyama Grouses (0-3) as it goes on the road next weekend at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos is expected to make his B.League debut in that duel.

Charles Jackson led the way with 19 points and 11 rebounds, but his double-double was for naught as Hiroshima incurred its first loss of the season to fall to 3-1.

Nick Mayo got 18 points, three boards, and three assists, as Greg Echenique had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the Dragonflies defeat.

