MVP looks back with fondness on Kobe's work with Gilas, trips to PH

LIKE everyone else, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) mourned the untimely demise of cage legend Kobe Bryant, who the country’s basketball federation described as one of basketball’s titans and one of its great ambassadors.

SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al S. Panlilio condoled with the Bryant family for the loss of its patriarch as well as 13-year-old daughter Gianna after they perished with seven others in a helicopter crash early Monday morning (Manila time) while on their way to a basketball game.

“The basketball world just lost one of its greatest sons, Kobe Bryant. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is grieved by the news, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family,” said SBP in a statement just hours after the death of the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers icon.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Pangilinan in particular could relate to the incident especially after having worked with Bryant and several NBA superstars in 2011 during the Smart Ultimate All-Star Weekend.

The SBP president at the time, Pangilinan brought Bryant and Co. in the country to play a pair of game against Smart Gilas Pilipinas and a PBA All-Star selection.

The project was part of Gilas Pilipinas’ preparation for the then FIBA Asian Championship qualifier for the London Olympics.

“Kobe was greatness personified. From the way he carried himself to the work he puts into his game – committedly doing it with passion and with style,” recalled Pangilinan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“His handful trips to the Philippines has made him one of the most beloved NBA players among Filipino fans and we will all remember these moments fondly, especially the Smart Ultimate All-Star Weekend, where he amazed us with his talent and touched us with his electric personality.”

Continue reading below ↓

The SBP statement added, “Rest in peace, Kobe, Thank you for showing us what it means to be a true competitor and as a genuine and true sportsman.”