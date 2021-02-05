Jack Animam brushes off MVP talk, says focus on Taipei title bid

JACK Animam isn't just impressing in her campaign for Shih Hsin University; she's outright dominating.

The Filipina import was worth the hype as she truly was a force to be reckoned with, guiding Shih Hsin University to an immaculate 11-0 win-loss record in the elimination phase of the University Basketball Association.

And it won't be much of a surprise if she cruised to the MVP award.

The numbers backed it up. The 6-foot-2 Bulakenya ranks No. 8 in the league in scoring with her 15.7 points average on 69-percent shooting, the third-best accuracy in the league.

But more than her scoring, it was her defense which made her stand out from her peers, leading the league in rebounds with 12.3 boards, second in the league in rejections with 2.0 blocks, and fifth in steals with 2.7 per game.

Still, Animam remains focused on the task at hand with the Tigers, knowing that she didn't come to Taiwan just for individual glory, but to help SHU in its quest for a repeat.

"Yung championship yung habol ko dito. Gusto kong mag-champion," said the UAAP Season 80 MVP for National University.

The job isn't over for Animam as SHU braces for the six-team semifinals as the top seed, where it is facing Chinese Culture University, National Taiwan University of Sport, Fo Guang University, University of Taipei, and National Taiwan Normal University.

All six will undergo another set of round-robin games from Feb. 18 to 22, with the top four advancing to the Final Four.