Munzon the hero as Zamboanga City rules 3x3 tilt, bags P1M prize

CALAMBA — Joshua Munzon proved just why he's the top-ranked 3x3 player in the country.

When Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City needed him the most, the Fil-Am gunner was clutch as his deuce with 1:11 left guided his side to a 22-19 victory over the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Million Peso Game of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM Friday at Inspire Sports Academy here.

Firing blanks in the Finals, Munzon made his last two long bombs count, none bigger than his right wing two-pointer over Jai Reyes to secure the P1 million cash prize and reaffirm his team's status as the best crew in the country.

Munzon unloaded seven points for Zamboanga City to once again play the role of the hero after Alvin Pasaol muffed a pair of freebies in the final 1:35.

Pasaol added seven points in the finale, while Troy Rike and Santi Santillan both chipped in four.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Nueva Ecija, though, refused to back down from the mighty challenge of the three-leg champions despite just having three players at its disposal.

The Rice Vanguards even had a shot to steal the game after a sorry Pasaol miss down low, but Gab Banal's deuce failed to hit the bottom of the net and careened to Munzon's late heroics.

Reyes paced the Rice Vanguards in the runner-up finish with eight points to settle for the P300,000 incentive.

Gab Banal and Tonino Gonzaga also had six points apiece for Nueva Ecija.

The Scores:

ZAMBOANGA CITY 22 -- Munzon 7, Pasaol 7, Santillan 4, Rike 4.

NUEVA ECIJA 19 -- Reyes 8, Banal 6, Gonzaga 6.

