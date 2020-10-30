Munzon, Rike torn as Zambo likely to face pal Ababou's Porac in quarterfinal

CALAMBA -- Dylan Ababou has been a big part of the growth of both Joshua Munzon and Troy Rike when they first played in the 3x3 circuit last season.

Teammates for Grindhouse Pasig, they were part of the inaugural champions in last year's President's Cup.

But a lot has changed in a year, and in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas President's Cup presented by TM, the 2009 UAAP MVP has parted ways with the Fil-Am pair. Munzon and Rike remain teammates for Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City, while Ababou joined Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC.

And with the field for Friday's Grand Finals set, there's a high chance that the friends will turn to foes.

Zamboanga City, seeded first, is already in the quarterfinals and is bracing for the winner of the knockout game between Ababou's Porac, seeded eighth, and nine-seed Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV.

"I hate playing Dylan. That's my guy," admitted Munzon, the no. 1 ranked 3x3 player in the country.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

It's a tough crossroads for them, but Rike said that he will always root for his former teammate. "I'll admit I have a little bit of a bias. I'll be rooting for Porac with me being friends with guys on that team and also with Dylan for all he did for us and for me last year," he said.

It won't be the first time Zamboanga City and Porac will clash, with them facing off in the group stages of Leg 1 and the former prevailing, 21-17.

Emotional as that prospective match will be, both Munzon and Rike agree that they can only give it their best regardless if they have to go through Ababou just to achieve their goals of winning the cup.

"Whoever wins that game, we'll give them our best shot," said Munzon.

Rike echoed those sentiments and said, "Whoever goes through, we'll walk in and take care with what to do."

