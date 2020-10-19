Munzon, Pasaol proud to see Zamboanga regroup after shock loss

BY now, Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City knows that it isn't as invincible as it would like to think it is.

Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol agreed that their shock loss to Bicol Paxful SMDC in the group stages of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup preseason tournament was a reality check the favored team badly needed.

"We got to come out here and fight every game," said the Fil-Am Munzon. "We can't come here and think we're gonna win solely because of the guys we have in our team. We got to take everything serious. We got to be ready to play."

Zamboanga City was left shaken after Bicol, led by Alwin Alday and Jonathan Aldave, scored the 21-19 shocker to end the preliminaries.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"Sobrang upset sa amin yun," admitted Pasaol. "Sobrang taas ng tingin ng ibang teams sa amin, na top team-to-beat kami. Masyadong complacent lang kami sa nangyari na yun. Napaulanan lang kami ng two points kaya nag-blow out yung laro. Napagod lang din kami kasi kakabalik lang natin."

But rather than dwell on the shortcoming, Zamboanga City got its act together and banked on its immense experience in the 3x3 circuit.

"Nagusap-usap ng kami na wag na natin ulitin yun. Sa flow ng game, nagtuloy-tuloy naman," said Pasaol as he, alongsode with Munzon, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike came together and refocused for the playoffs.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The Family's Brand Sardines-backed team went on to capture the preseason cup and the P50,000 cash prize that comes with it after downing Sarangani in the quarterfinals, 22-14, Nueva Ecija in the semis, 21-14, and Bacolod in the finals, 21-17.

The two top-ranked 3x3 players in the country were proud that Zamboanga showed their character as a team in the face of adversity.

"Makakatulong sa amin yun," said Pasaol. "Magandang simula namin, may lapses kami, pero kailangan namin ma-improve o manood kami ng video ulit at kailangan namin i-compile lahat ng mga mali namin para next game, di namin gagawin lahat ng yun."

"I think it shows that we're able to fight through adversity," added Munzon.

"We didn't get too down on ourselves after the loss so we just came back to each other, talked to each other, figured what we did wrong and we corrected it, and we're able to fight through it."