Munzon, Pasaol link up as Zamboanga City rules 3x3 Leg 1

FAMILY'S Brand Sardines Zamboanga City took the biggest punches from Uling Roasters-Butuan City, but still prevailed in the end.

Alvin Pasaol and Joshua Munzon conspired in helping the preseason favorites reaffirm their status as the bar, taking the right 21-17 victory to rule Leg 1 of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM Wednesday at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

Pasaol locked down Chris de Chavez in the final minute, before Munzon calmly sank the game-clinching freebie with 17 seconds to spare off of a Franky Johnson foul.

Munzon fired 12 points to lead Zamboanga City to the championship and the P100,000 cash prize.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Pasaol added six, on too of his solid defensive game that kept Butuan's gunners in check.

Santi Santillan added two points, while Rike added one as they conspired for their side's go-ahead basket with 1:10 left to break the 17-all deadlock.

Zamboanga City, however, had to sweat a late game explosion from Jai Reyes to escape Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, 21-19, in the semis.

It was also a gallant stand from Butuan as Karl Dehesa gave it his all to lead the way with six points.

Johnson and De Chavez both had four in the bridesmaid finish.

Still, Uling Roasters-Butuan City will take home P100,000 for facing Zamboanga City in the finals despite finishing as runner-up.

It also had to take down a game Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, 21-16, in its semifinals bracket.

The Scores:

ZAMBOANGA CITY 21 -- Munzon 12, Pasaol 6, Santillan 2, Rike 1.

BUTUAN CITY 17 -- Dehesa 6, De Chavez 4, Lanete 4, Johnson 3.

