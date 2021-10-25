Muntinlupa, Pampanga sustain win streaks, keep hold on top spots

MUNTINLUPA scored its second consecutive win with an 89-79 decision over Laguna on Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Water Warriors leaned on Jed Mendoza and Biboy Enguio to move up to a 6-2 record, while closing in on league leader Pampanga Delta, which went 7-1 win-loss on Saturday following a lopsided 117-58 win over the La Union PAOwer.

Mendoza had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Biboy Enguio had 16 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks as the Water Warriors went on a 17-0 start against the Pistons.

Muntinlupa, though, still needed clutch baskets from Mendoza and Enguio after the lead was down to two points, 81-79. Enguio drilled a triple while Mendoza scored off a turnover to increase the lead to seven points.

Andretti Stevens also delivered for Muntinlupa with 14 points, while Arnold Danga had 11 points in the victory.

Levi Hernandez led Pampanga with 28 points as the Delta reasserted their place above the team standings, winning their fourth consecutive game.

Rhanzelle Yong was also stellar in the Delta win, contributing 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Delta scored the first 12 points in the game and never looked back, even leading by as high as 59 points.

