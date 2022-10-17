Muntinlupa defeats QC, joins La Union atop NBL standings

MUNTINLUPA came back from a 13-point deficit to defeat Quezon City, 95-92, over the weekend in the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup 2022 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

Andre Monteserrat made the key baskets late to lift Muntinlupa to a 2-0 record and a share of first place with La Union in the team standings.

Monteserrat shows way

Monteserrat had 17 points and scored two free throws and a lay-up after stealing an inbound pass to give the Constructicons a 94-91 lead which they protected to the end.

Francis Abarcar and Lloyd Cabeguin had 18 points apiece while Nico Gonzales had 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists for Muntinlupa.

Muntinlupa trailed 56-43 midway through the third quarter before pulling off the comeback.

In other results, RV Jumaquio scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lift Bulacan to a 103-94 victory over Las Piñas for a 2-1 win-loss record.

Taguig evened its record to 1-1 after defeating Laguna, 82-73, with Mike Sampurna finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

