Unheralded guards lead late turnaround as Muntinlupa nips star-studded Imus

MALOLOS, BULACAN – Muntinlupa Cagers-Angelis Resort carved out a tight 90-86 victory against the also-ran Imus Bandera-Luxxe Slim in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup, Thursday at the Capitol Gymnasium here.

Edzel Mag-isa, Dave Moralde, and Paeng Rebugio joined forces in a 12-0 run to turn a once four-point deficit to an eight-point lead with 3:13 left in the fourth quarter.

John Cantimbuhan broke the drought for Imus with a floater – who was held scoreless for exactly three minutes and five seconds. Another basket from Cantimbuhan followed by a three from Jayjay Helterbrand pulled the Luxxe Slim-backed squad to within five, 84-89, with a minute left.

However, three free throws from Rebugio and Moralde, respectively, to put the game completely out of reach. Helterbrand then fired one last attempt to save Imus, but his three-pointer failed to hit the basket.

“You have to give it to the players, yung players namin they’re mentally tough as well. We prepared for Imus, alam namin yung mga ibibigay nila sa amin. And then they just stuck to the system,” said Muntinlupa head coach Chico Tirona on his ward’s tough fourth quarter stand.

Jamil Ourtoste unloaded 26 points along with seven rebounds to lead the Angelis Resort-powered squad to a 7-19 record, keeping the 13th spot in the Southern Division.

Moralde added 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists while Rebugio finished with 12 points, eight boards, and five dimes for Muntinlupa.

Imus – who dropped to 6-22 and remained in the 14th spot also in the Southern Division – was led by Helterbrand with 18 points and seven boards.



The Scores:

Muntinlupa-Angelis Resort (90) – Ortouste 26, Moralde 16, Rebugio 12, Ylagan 9, Mag-isa 8, Salaveria 8, Enguio 7, Buenaflor 2, Pamulaklakin 2, Po 0, Reyes 0

Imus-Luxxe Slim (86) — Helterbrand 17, Nacpil 14, Cawaling 11, Cantimbuhan 6, Anderson 5, Dedicatoria 4, Morales 3, Lim 2, Vito 2, Cunanan 2, Deles 2

Quarterscores: 27-20, 50-48, 69-71, 90-86