Muntinlupa beats ICC to secure last spot in Filbasket quarterfinals

MUNTINLUPA Angelis Resort EOG Cooly clinched the last berth in the quarterfinals of the the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship after beating Immaculate Concepcion College Blue Hawks, 109-91, on Saturday at the SGS Gym.

Val Chauca had 25 points and Ron Dennison scored 17 points as Muntinlupa ended the eliminatons with a 5-6 win-loss card.

Muntinlupa actually ended up in a tie with Family’s Brand Sardines-Atami Sardines Zamboanga but Angelis Resort EOG took the last spot in the quarterfinals due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

EOG scored 36 points in the third quarter on its way to the blowout victory to hand ICC its 11th loss at the close of the eliminations.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Muntinlupa faces top seed Tanduay

Muntinlupa faces top-seed undefeated Tanduay Rum Masters on Monday, 1 p.m. at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex.

Second seed Nueva Ecija faced No. 7 Kuala Lumpur Aseel, and No. 3 All-Star Bacolod Ballers-Bingo Plus takes on No. 6 AFP FSD Makati Cavaliers, with the higher-seeded squads holding a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Continue reading below ↓

No. 4 Pasig Sta. Lucia goes up against No. 5 San Juan Knights in a knockout clash.

Pasig defeated AFP FSD Makati, 79-74, to take the fourth seed with Jun Manzo scoring a team-high 19 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Edrian Lao had 15 points to lift All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus to an 85-75 win over Danao City MJAS City Zenith.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.