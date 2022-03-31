Muntinlupa rips AMA to secure second win in Filbasket

MUNTINLUPA Angelis Resort EOG Cooly bagged its second win in as many games with a 112-87 win over AMA Online Education on Wednesday in the Filbasket Summer Championship at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Filbasket news

Jeymark Mallari led the way for Muntinlupa with 17 points to breeze to their second win in as many outings after taking a commanding 65-31 halftime lead.

Luke Parcero had 27 points but AMA suffered its fourth loss in five outings.

In other matches, Kuala Lumpur Aseel leveled its record to 2-2 after defeating Atami Sardines Zamboanga, 91-84.

Tian Yuan Kuek had 20 points including 17 in the first half where he also nailed five threes as the Malaysian guest team scored another victory in the competition.

Atami Sardines is still looking for its first win after two games.

AFP-FSD Makati Cavaliers blew past ICC Blue Hawks, 104-86, to improve its slate to 2-1 win-loss.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jake Diwa had 23 points but got support from Jopher Custodio, who had 15 points after hitting five threes in the contest.

ICC is still winless in four outings.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.