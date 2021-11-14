MTrans Batangas, Pasig Sta. Lucia score upsets in Filbasket

MTRANS Buracai De Laiya-Batangas City Tanduay Athletics and Pasig Sta. Lucia scored big wins to stay in the hunt for the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

The Athletics beat Davao Occidental, 101-96, to gain a share of fourth place with a 5-4 win-loss record with the Realtors, who beat AICC Manila, 78-74.

The Athletics and Realtors are also in a tie along with Burlington EOG, Nueva Ecija, and Medical Depot in the race for the last twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Jeff Viernes poured in 30 points and Chito Jaime had 21 points as MTrans sent Davao Occidental to its third loss in 10 games.

Cedric Ablaza and the Realtors improve to 5-4.

Tyron Pierce Chan buried a three with 1:56 left to bring Pasig’s lead to 72-70 before Cedrick Ablaza widen the gap to four which the Realtors eventually protected.

Ablaza and Ryan Costelo scored 14 points each for Pasig in the victory.

San Juan, meanwhile, beat Nueva Ecija, 104-65, to join AICC Manila on top of the standings with a 7-2 win-loss record.

