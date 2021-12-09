MPBL will welcome back fans in MOA pocket tournament, says Duremdes

FANS will be welcome at the Mall of Asia Arena once the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational tips off on Saturday.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes confirmed to SPIN.ph that the newly minted professional regional league will be bringing back fans for its games set in the pocket tournament that will run from Dec. 11 to 23.

"We're welcoming at least 50-percent capacity, but if malimit natin, mas better para safe pa din sa lahat," he said in a short text message.

Ticket allocations

However, tickets will only be provided to the participating teams with each allocated 50 passes per game, free of charge.

The MPBL also requires those who will watch the games to be fully vaccinated, pursuant to the guidelines set by the Pasay City government.

Twenty-two teams bracketed into four groups are participating in the return of MPBL, with the Group B duel between the Bicol Volcanoes and Jumbo Plastic-Basilan headlining a quintuple-header at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Also among the first out are the Iloilo United Royals against the Negros Muscovados at 9:30 a.m., former champion San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC against Val City - MJAS Zenith at 1:30 p.m., All-Star Bacolod Ballers and Bacoor City Strikers facing off at 4 p.m., and Bulacan Kuyas locking horns against Imus Bandera at 6:30 p.m.

