MPBL to hand out free tickets on opening weekend

IT will be a first-come, first-served basis as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) welcomes back the fans in its opening day weekend at Mall of Asia Arena.

The regional league will be giving away 300 tickets free of charge for fans who wish to watch the Invitational pocket tournament as the Pasay City government and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is allowing 50-percent capacity in the venue, constituting to about 7,500 individuals.

However, only 1,400 tickets will be allowed for this weekend as the MPBL looks at this as a dryrun, with 100 tickets allocated for the teams seeing action in the gameday.

Fans who wish to watch must present an identification card and a proof of vaccination to be able to get their hands on the tickets, which will be given away at the venue's Coral Way entrance.

It will be a loaded quintuple-header for the MPBL with the Iloilo United Royals and Negros Muscovados raising the curtain at 9:30 a.m.

There will be an opening ceremony set at 12 noon, before preseason favorite San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC and Val City MJAS Zenith face off at 1:30 p.m.

Also playing in the first day of action are the All-Star Bacolod Ballers and the Bacoor City Strikers at 4 p.m., Bulacan Kuyas and Imus Bandera - Buracai de Laiya at 6:30 p.m., and Bicol Volcanoes-LCC Malls and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot at 9 p.m.

