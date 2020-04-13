MPBL team officials put up funds for league employees during coronavirus shutdown

TEAM owners of the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) are putting up funds for league employees including referees and table officials while the regional pro league is in shutdown.

Over P230,000 has been raised with 80 employees receiving financial aid.

San Juan Knights-Go for Gold governor Chris Conwi led the fund drive dubbed “COVID-19 Bayanihan sa MPBL” and will continue until the league resumes operations.

The league was set to hold Game Threes of both Division Finals when forced to shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

Defending champion San Juan is facing Makati in the North Division, while Davao Occidental and Basilan are engaged in a tight battle in the South Division.

"I made a note in our group chat with the team owners. Any amount will do to help our MPBL staff who are paid on per-game basis," said Conwi.

The league said officials who have answered the call were Brando Viernesto and Emmer Oreta, together with Sarangani head coach John Kallos, Nueva Ecija owner Bong Cuevas and manager Jai Reyes, Rizal part-owner Jowell Conde, Makati Super Crunch owner Paolo Orbeta, Go for Gold's Jeremy Go, Bacoor governor Dennis Abella, Simon Mangio of Pampanga, Binan vice mayor Gel Alonte, Claudine Bautista of Davao Occidental, Zamboanga team owner Anita Kaw, Sam Lato of Valenzuela, Jemina Sy of Muntinlupa, Onyx Crisologo of Quezon City, Ruby Navarro of Imus, Justin Tan of Mindoro, Mark Tan of Bicol, Iloilo part-owner JJ Javelosa, Joan Villafuerte of Parañaque, and Jun Reyes of Bulacan.

