MPBL South Division finals decider postponed as player tests positive for COVID-19

THE MPBL Lakan Season South Division finals knockout game between Basilan and Davao Occidental on Wednesday has been postponed due to a member of the Steel testing positive for COVID-19.
MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes confirmed the development on Wednesday, adding that only the North Division finals between San Juan and Makati will be played.
It is not yet clear how the development will affect the entire playoffs although Duremdes said the Steel will undergo a re-swab after seven days of quarantine.
The MPBL delegation is currently in Subic for its bubble that would conclude the Lakan Season that was called off a year ago due to the quarantine restrictions brought by COVID-19.
As it is, the winner of the San Juan-Makati rubber match on Wednesday will have to wait for a week for their opponent in the best-of-five finals.
Basilan became one of the more impressive teams of the Lakan Season, finishing third in the South Division eliminations and making it to the division finals after beating second-seed Bacoor.
The Steel continued their winning ways by edging Davao Occidental in the division finals series opener only for the Tigers to level their affair.