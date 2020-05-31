IDLED by the COVID-19 pandemic, MPBL players Richard Albo, Ronnie Matias and JM Gonzales have found a new calling as businessmen.

Albo of the Davao Occidental Tigers and Matias of the Manila Stars are into food delivery while Gonzales of the Caloocan Supremos is selling gym equipment and bikes.

Albo's main product is dinakdakan, an Ilocano dish made from grilled pork, cooked by his mother-in-law.

It was an “accidental” business, said Albo, noting an instance when there were excess dinakdakan so they gave some servings away. Those who tasted the dish liked it so much they insisted to place orders and pay for them.

By word of mouth their clientele has grown and now they move 50 to 100 packs daily.

Matias swears by the special shrimp bagoong of his mother, Nelly, whose name is on the label of the sealed bottles which have yet to hit grocery stores and supermarkets.

“Masarap talaga,” said Matias, a former journeyman in the PBA.

Matias takes pride as he himself delivers bulk orders to as far as Laguna.

“Malaking tulong,” added Matias, noting he would continue selling bagoong even when the MPBL resumes this year.

Gonzales said the current economic situation led him to the ventures alien to him before.

Noticing his savings gradually dwindling, Gonzales, with the help of James Villanueva, thought of reselling health and fitness materials like yoga mats, exercise wheel and power bands.

Aware of the growing market for bikes, Gonzales, formerly of the Tigers and Bulacan Kuyas, joined the bandwagon and already have some buyers.

Albo, Matias and Gonzales, have learned to value their money. They will be ready when another crisis happens or retirement beckons.

