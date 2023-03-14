OKBet-MPBL proud to provide jobs, spur economic growth in provinces

THE OKBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is not just about the battle for regional hoops supremacy.

Thanks to its partnership with OKBet, the MPBL is helping spur economic development by providing opportunities to players and livelihood to all local government units taking part in the regional tournament.

And by providing free basketball clinics, OKBet-MPBL can take pride in inspiring the youth to dream big in the hope that they become big stars someday.

Former senator and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao is happy that the title sponsor is helping the league provide sustainable opportunities to aspiring Filipino sportsmen and developing the local competitive scene.

“Malaki narin ang pinagbago ng MPBL simula ng unang season natin, pero hindi nagbabago ang layunin nitong makapagbigay ng saya sa bawat Pinoy na mahilig sa basketball at opportunities sa ating players, coaches, and staff, lalong-lalo na sa ating mga homegrown talents,” said the boxing legend.

The gaming firm promised to continue its “Play It Forward” campaign, which was launched late last year to promote sports development at the grassroots level through partnerships with different institutions, communities, and local government units.

The continuous sponsorship also helps the league provide career opportunities to over 600 players, team staff, and officiating personnel across different regions in the country, serving as a sustainable source of income for hundreds of Filipino families.