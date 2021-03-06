MPBL Lakan Season playoffs restart to be aired live on A2Z Channel 11

THE MPBL bubble in Subic that will start on March 10 will be live on television through A2Z Channel 11, according to a press release issued by the league.

The league has yet to release the TV times of the resumption of the Lakan Season playoffs although the games are expected to be aired live on Facebook.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes also confirmed the development in an SMS message to SPIN.ph.

It marked the end, at least for this season, of the uncertainty surrounding the television broadcast of the league.

ABS-CBN, through its sports channel S+A Channel 23, was the home of the MPBL since its inception through a blocktime agreement, but that came to an abrupt end after its franchise was not renewed by the government during the pandemic.

The development led to ABS-CBN's sports division being dissolved and its properties such as the UAAP, NCAA, and PVL to move to a different network.

Coincidentally, the league is somewhat making a comeback to its original network for the Lakan Season restart. ABS-CBN recently entered into a blocktime agreement with ZOE Broadcasting Network owned by the Jesus Is Lord of Bro. Eddie Villanueva to air some of its programming content on Channel 11.

According to sources, the schedule of games on March 10 will feature knockout matches of their best-of-three divisional finals series between Davao Occidental and Basilan at 4:30 p.m., followed by Makati taking on San Juan at 8 p.m.

The winners will move to the national finals which will start on March 12, almost a year after the league called off its playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide quarantine that followed.

Davao Occidental and San Juan have already entered the bubble with Makati and Basilan to follow on March 8.