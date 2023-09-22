MPBL games in Marikina cancelled due to Metro Manila smog

THICK smog engulfing Metro Manila on Friday forced the cancellation of the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round games at the Marikina Sports Center.

Two games moved

The affected games pit Laguna against Manila at 4 p.m., Bacoor against Batangas at 6 p.m. and Quezon Province against Marikina at 8 p.m.

Since both Laguna and Manila are out of the running for playoff berths, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes has decided to cancel their encounter altogether.

The Bacoor-Batangas and Quezon-Marikina tussles, on the other hand, have bearings on the playoff standings and pairings and will have to be played, tentatively on October 3.

