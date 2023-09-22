Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Sep 22
    Basketball

    MPBL games in Marikina cancelled due to Metro Manila smog

    Two games with bearing on the playoff race moved tentatively to October 3
    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    mpbl crowd
    PHOTO: SPIN.ph

    THICK smog engulfing Metro Manila on Friday forced the cancellation of the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round games at the Marikina Sports Center.

    The affected games pit Laguna against Manila at 4 p.m., Bacoor against Batangas at 6 p.m. and Quezon Province against Marikina at 8 p.m.

    Since both Laguna and Manila are out of the running for playoff berths, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes has decided to cancel their encounter altogether.

      The Bacoor-Batangas and Quezon-Marikina tussles, on the other hand, have bearings on the playoff standings and pairings and will have to be played, tentatively on October 3.

