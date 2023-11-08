MPBL: Batangas ousts GenSan, sets up rematch with Bacoor in South finals

BATANGAS City Embassy Chill outduelled the GenSan Warriors, 66-62, to advance to the MPBL South division finals at Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday.

Cedric Ablaza went two-for-two from the charity stripe to secure the win that gave Batangas a shot at reclaiming its south division title against the Bacoor City Strikers.

See Miami Heat sign Udonis Haslem as vice president of basketball development

With Batangas up by two, Michole Sorella's three-point attempt was blocked by Vincent Importante as a 5,100-strong Batangas crowd heaved a collective sigh of relief.

Nico Elorde gave GenSan the lead briefly after a split from the free-throw line with 6:14 left, but a basket by Levi Hernandez plus a three-pointer from Rudy Lingganay brought Batangas' lead back to four, 59-55.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hernandez led Batangas with 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, while Ablaza finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Sorela tallied 15 points, four rebounds, and one assist, while Mark Cruz added 12 points, three rebounds, and six assists for GenSan.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph