MPBL finally suspends play over coronavirus pandemic

THE deciding Game Threes of the two division finals of the ongoing 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup have been shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo issued by MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes on Thursday, the regional league has decided to postpone the Saturday games until further notice as it continues to monitor the situation in light of the virus threat.

"Though we want to hold the deciding Game 3s on Saturday (March 14), we cannot take for granted the danger COVID-19 poses to the spectators, players, team members, and the MPBL staff," it read.

The MPBL was the last among the national leagues to call for a stoppage. The PBA suspended its games on Wednesday while the UAAP and the NCAA did much earlier. The Philippine Super Liga (PSL) volleyball league has done the same.

Datu Cup champion San Juan Knights was set to take on Makati Super Crunch in the sudden death duel in the North Division Finals at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Davao Occidental Tigers was also scheduled to face off against Basilan Steel in Davao in the winner-take-all joust in the South Division Finals.