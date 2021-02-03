MPBL expects response from IATF this month: sources

THE Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is expecting a response this month on whether its planned bubble to finish the Lakan Cup playoffs will push through.

According to sources, the MPBL is expecting February 15 as the date on whether the league will be given clearance by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to resume its playoffs that was postponed last March.

San Juan and Makati were battling it out in the North division finals, while Davao Occidental and Basilan were in the middle of their South division finals tiff when the league called off the games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams will also be given one month to prepare once the bubble is approved by the government, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Subic is being eyed as the site for the bubble with Nueva Ecija team owner Bong Cuevas offering to provide accommodation and transportation.

The MPBL is definitely eyeing to finish its third season even though it has maintained its amateur status during the pandemic.

MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao also said to the league’s team owners and representatives during a recent virtual meeting that it is committed to hold the fourth season of the league also in a bubble set-up.