MPBL champion Emman Calo proves he's more than just this comedic stunt

EMMAN Calo has gone a long way since he became a subject of a viral photo three years ago.

Outside Mark Yee, Calo was one of the top players of Davao Occidental during its recent title run in the MPBL-Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season where he was even in contention for the Finals MVP award.

Calo, if you would recall, first became known on social media when a 2018 photo showed him hugging actor Xian Lim, who was playing for the Mandaluyong El Tigre that year.

But the Cebuano cager made a name for himself with his performance on the court recently after he averaged 17.25 points, 4.25 rebounds, and 2.75 steals for the Tigers during the finals series in which they beat San Juan in the league’s recent bubble finals.

“If Mark didn’t hit that three-pointer, it could have been Emman,” said Davao Occidental coach Don Dulay, referring to Yee’s Finals MVP award, during the recent SPIN Sidelines episode. “He was huge for us.”

The University of Visayas product scored a series-high 26 points in a losing effort in Game 2, but Calo bounced back, making 22 points in the title-clincher that saw the Tigers won via a slim margin, 89-88, that was sealed by a triple by Yee.

More than his offensive play, Dulay said he was more impressed with the 31-year-old Calo’s defensive effort against current PBA player Mike Ayonayon and season MVP John Wilson.

“He was very consistent defensively. He was getting three, four steals a game. His energy was there and he had to guard Wilson and Ayonayon as well,” said Dulay.

“He had a tough match-up. If you have a tough match-up like that, for him to score 26 points in Game 2 and 22 in Game 4, that was pretty good. Mike Ayonayon is in the PBA and he took on that challenge,” said Dulay.

The good thing about Calo, Dulay said, is his willingness to learn and improve his game.

“Emman is huge for us not just this year but last year as well. And he is only getting better. He is learning a lot. We are blessed to have him,” Dulay added.