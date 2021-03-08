MPBL bubble cast complete as Makati Super Crunch, Basilan Steel enter Subic facility

THE Makati Super Crunch and the Basilan Steel arrived in Subic on Monday for the resumption of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season division championships.

The San Juan Knights and the Davao Occidental Tigers entered the SBMA bubble on Friday.

After undergoing antigen tests and a brief rest, the Steel and Super Crunch worked out at the gym and pool inside the quarantine hotel early evening.

They were eager to catch up with the Knights and the Tigers who have familiarized themselves with the floor condition and ring bounce of the Subic Bay Gym.

The deciding games of the North and South division finals are set on Wednesday.

Davao Occidental and Basilan will dispute the South title first, followed by the Makati-San Juan showdown for the North crown. The time slots are still being worked out by A2Z channel.

The division winners will figure in a best-of-five series for the national title starting on March 12. Game Two 2 is on March 14 while Game Three is on March 16. If necessary, Game Four will be held on March 18 and Game Five on March 20.

Also in the bubble are MPBL officials led by Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and Deputy Commissioner Zaldy Realubit.

"We're doing this not only for our team's glory but also for the MPBL. The 4 teams are here just to show that we are one. That we are united despite the adversities we encountered," said Makati coach Beaujing Acot, who battles San Juan mentor Randy Alcantara

The Lakan Season was halted on March 11, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

