MOA Arena set to host MPBL pocket tournament

IF plans push through, the Mall of Asia Arena will host the MPBL pocket tournament set to be held from December 11 to 21.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes bared the MPBL Invitationals has drawn 22 teams which will be grouped into four groups for the Fiba-style tournament that will stretch for just 10 days.

“Hopefully today, ma-confirm namin ‘yung venue which is MOA Arena for the December 11 opening,” said Duremdes during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

After a long lull, the MPBL will return with a tournament to be handled by Chooks-to-Go and supervised by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB). Duremdes said the MPBL is in the process of licensing all personnel involved.

Once it gets clearance from the local government, the MPBL will hold a closed-circuit tournment where personnel's movement will be restricted to home, venue and back to home.

Duremdes added Fiba will also be monitoring the tournament.

“Fiba will be watching this. Titignan nila kung paano tayo magpapatakbo. We are also under GAB now. May close monitoring and guidance,” said Duremdes.

