    Basketball

    MMSF-Metro League Developmental Summer Leagues suspended due to coronavirus

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago

    THE MMDA and the Metro Manila Sports Fest-Metro League have decided to suspend the upcoming MMSF-Metro League Developmental Summer Leagues until further notice due to Coronavirus pandemic in the country and all over the world.

    The tournaments were supposedly set to start on April 18 with 15-under boys’ basketball, 18-under men’s basketball, and 18-under women’s volleyball competitions.

    The Metro Manila Council, composed of 16 city mayors and one municipality mayor, made the decision in their meeting along with the MMDA last Tuesday as part of their safety COVID-19 discussions.

