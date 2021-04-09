Cabahug on fire as Talisay City rips Bohol to jumpstart VisMin Super Cup

ALCANTARA -- MJAS Zenith-Talisay City lived up to their lofty billing as a team to watch as it crushed the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 104-66, in the opening game of the Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Friday afternoon at the Civic Center here.

Patrick Cabahug was on fire all-game long as he led the way for the Aquastars with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The former Adamson Falcon also had two rebounds, an assist, and a block in a game that was decidedly over by halftime after Talisay City blitzed Tubigon Bohol in the first half for a massive 58-32 lead.

Jan Jamon added 14 points while Egie Mojica chipped in 11. Jaymar Gimpayan almost had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds while Jaymo Eguilos filled the stat sheet up with nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Talisay City head coach Aldrin Morante was quite pleased with his team’s opening day performance.

Continue reading below ↓

“Yung opensa namin, naging maayos kasi maganda yung depensa namin,” said Morante after the game.

However, he still saw room for improvement, especially on the defensive end.

“Maraming lapses sa defense. Sa first period, maraming silang fastbreak points and yung big men nila nakaka-score sa low post,” Morante added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pari Llagas paced Tubigon Bohol with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks while Joseph Marquez had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists.

Pari Llagas takes it strong with a short stab.

Continue reading below ↓

Talisay looks to make it two in a row when it faces KCS-Cebu City on April 13 at 2:00PM. Bohol, on the other hand, looks to regroup when it squares off against Tabogon on the same day at 5:00PM.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City (104) - Cabahug 22, Jamon 14, Mojica 11, Gimpayan 10, Eguilos 9, Villafranca 8, Acuña 7, Hubalde 4, Casajeros 4, Menina 4, Ugsang 4, Dela Cerna 3, Cuyos 0.

Tubigon Bohol (66) - Llagas 19, Marquez 13, Casera 9, Dadjijul 7, Leonida 6, Montilla 5, Musngi 5, Ibarra 2, Apolonias 0, Cabizares 0, Tangunan 0.

Quarterscores: 28-18, 58-32, 84-52, 104-64