Mindoro survives Parañaque in double overtime to snap NBL skid

LUIGI Natada scored a game-high 29 points including a reverse lay-up with 23.5 seconds in the second overtime as Mindoro beat Parañaque, 90-87, on Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Mindoro vs Paranaque recap

Natada’s basket earned the Disiplinados an 88-87 lead and held on to that advantage until the final buzzer in a thrilling finish to the ballgame.

Jay Axalan scored two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to give Mindoro a three-point lead. Jielo Razon missed a triple in the final possession of the match.

Mindoro improved its record to 2-5, snapping a four-game losing streak, while now climbing to a share of eighth place with Paranaque in the team standings.

Natada preserved his own efforts after back-to-back triples in the first overtime allowed Mindoro to take an 81-79 lead. But Paranaque sent the game into another extra period after Razon scored a lay-up with 0.4 left.

Continue reading below ↓

Jayjay Caspe had a double-double, pouring in 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Rodel Vaygan also added 17 points for the Disiplinados, who also got 15 rebounds from Dwight Jasper Garcia.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mindoro actually overcame a 14-point deficit in the win. Trailing 45-36 at the half, the Disiplinados outscored the Aces, 22-9, in the third quarter including back-to-back triples from Caspe to take the lead, 58-54.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The loss spoiled Razon’s 18-point effort, and Vincent Alves’ 15-point, 18-rebound game for the Aces.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.