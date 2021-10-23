Mindoro survives Parañaque in double overtime to snap NBL skid

LUIGI Natada scored a game-high 29 points including a reverse lay-up with 23.5 seconds in the second overtime as Mindoro beat Parañaque, 90-87, on Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.
Mindoro vs Paranaque recap
Natada’s basket earned the Disiplinados an 88-87 lead and held on to that advantage until the final buzzer in a thrilling finish to the ballgame.
Jay Axalan scored two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to give Mindoro a three-point lead. Jielo Razon missed a triple in the final possession of the match.
Mindoro improved its record to 2-5, snapping a four-game losing streak, while now climbing to a share of eighth place with Paranaque in the team standings.
Natada preserved his own efforts after back-to-back triples in the first overtime allowed Mindoro to take an 81-79 lead. But Paranaque sent the game into another extra period after Razon scored a lay-up with 0.4 left.
Jayjay Caspe had a double-double, pouring in 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Rodel Vaygan also added 17 points for the Disiplinados, who also got 15 rebounds from Dwight Jasper Garcia.
Mindoro actually overcame a 14-point deficit in the win. Trailing 45-36 at the half, the Disiplinados outscored the Aces, 22-9, in the third quarter including back-to-back triples from Caspe to take the lead, 58-54.
The loss spoiled Razon’s 18-point effort, and Vincent Alves’ 15-point, 18-rebound game for the Aces.
