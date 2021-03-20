Mike Ayonayon playing through hamstring tightness in MPBL finals

THE health of Mike Ayonayon is expected to be addressed by San Juan-Go For Gold in the next few hours with the Knights facing elimination from the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season national finals.

Ayonayon, according to a report during the TV coverage by courtside reporter Shiela Salaysay, played Game 3 with tightness in his left hamstring, an injury he suffered during a collision with Davao Occidental-Cocolife’s Mark Yee in the series opener.

Ayonayon’s minutes was noticeably managed in Game 3. The Knights star played only 26 minutes in the match, the lowest in the series. Despite playing hurt, however, Ayonayon still churned big numbers after scoring a game-high 16 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field, four of which from three-point range.

The NLEX player on loan, however, will definitely go all-out for San Juan’s next game with the Knights now trailing in their best-of-five finals series after a 66-58 loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

It will be a short turnaround, however, for San Juan as Game 4 will be played on Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Subic Bay Convention Center.

Ayonayon was given the green light by NLEX and PBA to suit up for his MPBL team San Juan after the regional league decided to resume its Lakan Season that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

This is Ayonayon’s second bubble after he, as a PBA rookie, was part of the Road Warriors roster during the bubble last year in Clark.