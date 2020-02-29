Mike Ayonayon buzzer-beater lifts San Juan over Pampanga in semis series opener

MIKE Ayonayon nailed a floater at the buzzer to lift San Juan to a thrilling 86-84 victory over Pampanga in Game One of their North Division semifinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Friday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The shifty swingman found a way to wiggle out off of the stingy defense of Travis Thompson to help the Knights escape with the tight win.

"Designed play yun. Wala nang oras eh, last shot, so aatakihin ni Mike, pag nag-double kay Mike, kick out kay John. Eh hindi dinouble si Mike kaya ginawan na ng paraan ni Mike," said coach Randy Alcantara.

It was a fitting end to Ayonayon's 12-point and 6-rebound night for No. 1 San Juan as it heads to Wednesday's Game Two at San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

John Wilson led the Knights with 21 points, six boards and three steals, while Jhonard Clarito contributed 15 points and six rebounds.

Orlan Wamar came off the bench and shot 4-of-9 from downtown, to go with three boards and three dimes.

Larry Rodriguez did his damage with six points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks, but was unable to finish the game after suffering a right ankle sprain early in the fourth quarter.

The Giant Lanterns showed that they're no pushovers after fighting back from an 11-point deficit with five minutes left and Dexter Maiquez tying the game at 84 with a pair of freebies with 17 ticks remaining.

Michael Juico led Pampanga with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, as Levi Hernandez got 15 points and three dimes in the loss.

The scores:

San Juan 86 - Wilson 21, Clarito 15, Wamar 13, Ayonayon 12, Isit 7, Estrella 7, Rodriguez 6, Aquino 3, Bunag 2, Gabawan 0, Victoria 0.

Pampanga 84 - Juico 18, Hernandez 15, Maiquez 13, Muyang 12, Cruz 10, Thompson 6, Apreku 3, Cervantes 3, Alberto 2, Fabian 2.

Quarterscores: 20-20; 50-43; 67-65; 86-84.