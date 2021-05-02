Mikawa sweeps NeoPhoenix as Thirdy Ravena benched once again

TOO little too late was San-En NeoPhoenix's fightback as SeaHorses Mikawa held on to an 80-75 victory on Sunday in the 2020-21 B.League at Wing Arena.

The visitors tried their best to rise from a 16-point deficit, 75-59, and staged a furious 16-3 run to cut the gap to just three, 78-75, with a Stevan Jelovac triple with 16.1 remaining.

But the time just wasn't on the side of San-En, with Davante Gardner icing the game at the free throw line with a pair of freebies with 10.7 ticks left to help Mikawa deny the comeback bid.

Gardner powered the SeaHorses with 37 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals as they rose to a 32-20 card.

Satoshi Nagano added 11 points and two boards, while Avi Koki Schafer and Kosuke Kanamaru had seven points each as they moved up to seventh place in the standings and in a prime position to advance to the playoffs.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was another tough loss for the NeoPhoenix, which relied on Kyle Hunt's 21 points and seven rebounds.

Jelovac also had 19 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists, but the absences of Thirdy Ravena, Hayato Kawashima, and Nenad Miljenovic were just too much for San-En as they dropped to 12-46.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ravena has already been cleared to play after being sidelined by a sore left knee but coach Branislav Vicentic once again went on the side of precaution and sat him out for the outing.

The NeoPhoenix closes their season on the road on Wednesday against the Shinshu Brave Warriors (19-32) at White Ring Arena.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.