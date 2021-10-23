Mikawa spoils Kobe Paras' heroics as Niigata slide to 5th straight loss

DAVANTE Gardner delivered the game-winning hook shot to lead SeaHorses Mikawa in silencing Niigata Albirex BB, 77-75, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Niigata Higashi General Sports Center.

It was a bonecrushing play from the burly import, who sank the winner with 1.3 seconds to spare and left the home team with little time to retort, forcing Kimitake Sato to heave the desperation hail mary to no avail.

Tough was this loss for Niigata, which bowed to their fifth straight defeat to fall to a 2-6 card.

Kobe Paras almost saved the day for the Albirex, nailing the game-tying floater in the final 10.5 ticks to tie the game at 75, until Gardner had other plans late.

Gardner paced the SeaHorses with 23 points, five assists, and three rebounds for their fifth straight victory and rise to a 6-2 record.

Yudai Nishida also added 12 points, as Kyle Collinsworth and Satoshi Nagano had 11 each in the Mikawa win.

Hungarian import Rosco Allen registered a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the losing cause for Niigata, while Tshilidzi Nephawe got 16 points, seven boards, and three assists.

Paras only had six points as he shot 3-of-9 from the field, while also collecting five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks for the Albirex, which will now head on the road this Wednesday to face Alvark Tokyo.

