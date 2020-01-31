Tiu thrilled to see Mighty young guns Malonzo, Juan GDL, Thirdy hold own vs vets

HOPES were high for the young guns Mighty Sports Philippines has enlisted for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

And so far, they have shown capabilities holding their own against the big boys.

That was the case in Mighty's 88-71 quarterfinal victory over Al Wathba to book a return trip to the semis on Friday (Manila time).

Jamie Malonzo fired 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists, Juan Gomez de Liano got 19 points and six boards, and Thirdy Ravena poured 10 and two as they provided support for the Philippine club which has relied heavily on leaders Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman.

That, to coach Charles Tiu, is just what he expected from these young bloods.

"I'm proud of what they have been doing here. That’s why I’ve been leaving them in, letting them make their mistakes and let them find their groove," he said.

Touches and minutes may be little, but these players have taken full advantage of the time given to them, and now, have helped Mighty inch closer to its goal of winning the title.

Yet as positive as these developments are, Tiu was quick to remind that the job still isn't over.

Mighty faces Moroccan side Sale in the semifinals on Friday as it attempts to better its third place finish last year.

"I'm happy, of course, but we haven’t accomplished anything. The goal is to win a championship," he said.

'Sale is tough. They’re very good, big team, and they won this tournament a few years ago. Hopefully, we can upset them."