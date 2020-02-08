Mighty Sports has no plan to join local leagues, focuses on invitational tournaments

MIGHTY Sports is not putting up a team for local tournaments and will only assemble squads for certain invitational tournaments.

Mighty Sports founder Caesar Wongchuking was asked about plans to join big leagues after its team won the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship, but said it is focusing on international meets.

The team also won Jones Cup titles in 2016 and 2019 and a return stint to that annual tournament in Taiwan remains a possibility this year.

“We have no plans of joining local tournaments. We just build a team when there is an invitation. So ayun, no plans of putting up a PBA team, 5-on-5 or 3x3,” said Mighty Sports founder Caesar Wongchuking.

Continue reading below ↓

Mighty Sports dethroned Al Riyadi of Lebanon, 92-81, in the Dubai title match last week at the Shabab Al-Ahli Club in United Arab Emirates.

The team was led by former PBA import Renaldo Balkman and former Gilas player Andray Blatche with Thirdy Ravena and PBA veteran Beau Belga.

Mighty Sports’ title-winning effort in Dubai made them the first-ever non-Middle Eastern squad to win the crown.

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio himself said Mighty Sports is one of the teams they may consider for the upcoming Jones Cup tourney.

Continue reading below ↓

“They have been supportive to the programs of the federation. It’s just overwhelming that they were able to win the Dubai Cup, the first ever for a non-Middle Eastern country,” said Gregorio who attended the victory party. “In the future tournaments we’re going to align with them, partner with them, to bring more trophies for the country.”

Coach Charles Tiu is also open to the idea.

“Anytime that we will have a chance to represent the country, we would love to do that and try to form the best team possible,” said Tiu.