Mighty gets early test vs 2019 runner-up Beirut Club in Dubai tilt group

MIGHTY Sports Philippines is set for a collision course against last year's runner-up Beirut Club Lebanon in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

The results of the draw saw the Filipino club get placed in Group B, where it will take on the UAE National Team, Al Itihad of Syria, and newcomer Rades of Tunisia.

Meanwhile, last year's champion Al Riyadi of Lebanon banners a tough Group A where it will face American University in Dubai, Lebanese club Hoops, Al Wathba of Syria, and African teams Alexandria of Egypt and Sala of Morocco.

Mighty placed third place in the 2019 edition, besting Homentmen of Lebanon in the bronze medal game.

It was the club's best finish since joining the Dubai tilt in 2017.

This year, the Charles Tiu-mentored squad will be parading 17-year-old center Kai Sotto as well as Gilas pool members Thirdy Ravena, Dave Ildefonso, Isaac Go, and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano in the tourney, which opens on Thursday.

Naturalized center Andray Blatche and Puerto Rican forward Renaldo Balkman is backstopping the team, which is also supported by Creative Pacific of Bong Cuevas, Go for Gold, Oriental Group, Discovery Primea, and Gatorade.